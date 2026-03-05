WBO releases updated rankings following Alimkhanuly’s disqualification

Two Kazakh fighters are included in the WBO rankings. Ali Akhmedov, who competes in the super middleweight division, moved up one position and now ranks 14th.

In the middleweight division, Janibek Alimkhanuly remains the WBO world champion. However, the Kazakh boxer has retained his title on the condition that he does not take part in any fights for 12 months — including interim, exhibition or non-title bouts — starting from December 2, 2025. He is also required to complete anti-doping education and undergo additional doping tests.

After the suspension ends, Alimkhanuly’s first bout must be against either the WBO interim champion or the organization’s mandatory challenger. A decision from the IBF, whose title is also held by the Kazakh boxer, is expected in the coming days.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card.