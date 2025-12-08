WBO details possible consequences for Janibek Alimkhanuly amid doping case

At present, Janibek Alimkhanuly remains the WBO and IBF middleweight world champion. Six days have passed since the December 2 announcement that his doping sample had tested positive for the prohibited substance meldonium. So far, apart from the canceled unification fight with WBA champion Erislandy Lara, no additional measures have been taken against him. His team has requested that the B sample be opened and analyzed to clarify the situation.

Meanwhile, the doping scandal has raised questions about what penalties Alimkhanuly could face if the B sample also tests positive for meldonium — including the potential loss of his world titles.

The IBF has not yet commented, but the WBO has already launched its own investigation. In an official notice sent to Alimkhanuly and his promoter Top Rank, the organization explains that VADA reported an adverse analytical finding in his “A” sample collected on November 15, 2025.

Alimkhanuly has 10 days — until December 12 — to provide a justification explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken. The WBO stresses that failure to respond may result in immediate sanctions, including the annulment of his world title.

According to the document, possible consequences include:

declaring the WBO title vacant if a violation is confirmed;

suspension from WBO competitions;

removal or demotion in WBO rankings;

withdrawal of WBO sanctioning for future bouts.

The Committee notes that it may impose any additional measures deemed necessary to uphold WBO regulations and the integrity of the middleweight division.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has commented on the situation involving Alimkhanuly.