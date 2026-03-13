WB: Kambarata-1 HPP to strengthen energy security in Central Asia

Minister Ibraev reported that thanks to ongoing modernization efforts, the energy sector successfully navigated the past winter without accidents. He expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its support and highlighted progress in upgrading equipment and refining tariff policies.

Riddell praised the ministry’s work as “excellent” and reiterated that the Kambarata-1 HPP is a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan’s energy strategy. He confirmed that negotiations on the intergovernmental agreement are actively underway.

Further discussions on the project are scheduled for the World Bank’s spring meeting in Washington, where technical, economic, and environmental aspects will be reviewed to ensure successful implementation.

Minister Ibraev also stressed the growing demand for skilled professionals in the energy sector, calling for greater focus on workforce training and collaboration in advancing “green” energy initiatives.

The meeting also covered progress on joint projects, including technical assistance for Kambarata-1, infrastructure modernization, and financing green energy development.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy reported steady progress on the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) construction, saying that almost 50% of infrastructure works had been completed.