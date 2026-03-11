Kambarata-1 HPP: Infrastructure works reach 50% completion

According to the ministry, about 90% of the road linking the Bishkek-Osh highway to the construction site has been completed. Excavation of a 126‑meter transport tunnel is finished, enabling the delivery of heavy equipment.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

Construction of a 110 kV transmission line and substation to provide electricity to the site is ongoing.

Roughly 85% of the road from lane No. 2 to the HPP is complete. Concrete work on bridge piers has been finalized, and installation of superstructures is underway. Overall construction progress is estimated at 40-50%.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

Around 60% of the 100‑person shift camp for engineers and builders has been built.

This strategic “Century Project” is set to become the largest hydropower facility in Central Asia. With a planned capacity of 1,860 MW, it will play a pivotal role in ensuring Kyrgyzstan’s energy independence and long‑term economic stability.

