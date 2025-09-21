Ways of enhancing Kazakh-German cooperation discussed аt Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Chief Inspector of the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Sabine Stöhr, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance collaboration in the economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on pressing matters related to the activities of foreign missions.
A mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and developing joint projects was noted.
