Ways of enhancing Kazakh-German cooperation discussed аt Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance collaboration in the economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on pressing matters related to the activities of foreign missions.

A mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and developing joint projects was noted.

