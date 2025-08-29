Breakthrough German innovation: Collagen gel offers new hope for cartilage repair

Created by Meidrix Biomedicals in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology (IGB) in Stuttgart, the preparation is a cell-free collagen matrix designed to stimulate natural cartilage regeneration. Supplied in a ready-to-use two-chamber syringe, it combines purified collagen type I with a neutralisation solution. After injection into the defect zone during arthroscopy, the viscous mixture hardens within 3 to 5 minutes, forming a stable hydrogel that adapts to the exact size and shape of the lesion. Unlike traditional repair methods, the procedure requires no fibrin glue or bone drilling.

The treatment is suitable for grade III–IV cartilage defects up to 3 cm² and can be applied in large joints such as the knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle, as well as small joints of the hand. One minimally invasive procedure is usually sufficient, shortening surgery time and reducing risks.

A clinical study conducted at the University Hospital of Verona evaluated the gel in 43 patients with thumb base osteoarthritis. After a single injection, patients were followed up for six months. The researchers observed a significant reduction in pain, an improvement in grip and pinch strength, and better functionality in daily activities. In early-stage cases, MRI scans also showed decreased joint inflammation and bone edema, with no signs of disease progression.

No major side effects were reported, and patients tolerated the outpatient procedure well. According to the Italian researchers, the therapy can help delay the need for surgery, particularly in elderly patients with advanced osteoarthritis who face higher surgical risks.

Longer-term outcomes were reported in another prospective study of 26 patients with hip cartilage defects greater than 2 cm². Patients underwent hip arthroscopy with implantation of the collagen gel. After follow-ups ranging from 12 to 60 months, 81% of the cohort achieved good or excellent results, with MRI scans confirming significant healing in more than 90% of cases. The median improvement in hip function was 33 points on the modified Harris Hip Score. Importantly, the authors noted that patients with advanced osteoarthritis showed poorer outcomes, making them less suitable candidates for the procedure.

The combined evidence from clinical trials and more than a decade of medical use highlights the gel as a safe, effective, and cost-efficient tool in regenerative orthopedics, with the potential to change standards of care in cartilage repair.

