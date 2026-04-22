Water shortage and Caspian Sea drying: Expert outlines key threats to region

He said climate change requires consolidation of international efforts since environmental challenges directly impact the sustainable development of the entire region

He stressed climate and environmental issues demand joint work. Many initiatives discussed at the level of heads of state need global attention. One of the key topics remains water scarcity. One of the important initiatives could be the creation of an international water organization within the United Nations.

He also highlighted the Regional Ecological Summit (RES-2026) in the Kazakh capital has become a new platform to discuss the climate agenda with the participation of heads of state, international organizations, and financial institutions.

To note, for the first time ever, environmental issues are being raised at such a high level, comparable to international conferences on climate, biodiversity, and combating desertification.

He drew attention to the existing ecological challenges in the region, including rising temperatures, an increase in the number of emergencies, the drying of the Caspian Sea and annual floods affecting both Kazakhstan and neighboring countries

He also emphasized positive examples of ecological system rehabilitation. In particular, he mentioned the Aral Sea restoration projects.

According to him, the construction of a dam with support from international financial institutions helped start the recovery of the northern part of the Aral Sea, serving as an important signal for the region.

However, questions remain about land rehabilitation and creating sustainable economic conditions for local populations.

Summing up, Yerlik Karazhan expressed hope the RES-2026 will become not only a discussion platform but also a starting point for certain projects and joint regional decisions.

Following the summit, decisions will be adopted, roadmaps will be developed and new research and ecological initiatives will be launched in Central Asian countries.

As written before, on April 22–24, Astana will host the Regional Ecological Summit (#RES2026). The new dialogue platform under the auspices of the UN is called to create a shared vision for sustainable development in Central Asia and develop joint solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

Heads of state and governments, and representatives of international organizations will participate in the summit.

During the summit, participants are expected to discuss key issues on the environmental agenda, including climate change, the rational use of natural resources, and the development of regional cooperation in environmental protection.