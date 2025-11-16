Water security issue becoming increasingly relevant for region - Tokayev

Tokayev noted that over the past five years, Central Asian countries have updated their water policies.

He emphasized the importance of harmonizing water strategies, given the transboundary nature of water issues, and suggested scaling up the most successful water conservation practices.

The Kazakh President proposed considering the adoption of a Central Asian Framework Convention on Water Use in line with international standards.

Such a document, according to him, would enable to establish uniform principles for work in this area and avoid disagreements.

He added that the upcoming meeting of the heads of state - founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea - scheduled for the next year in Astana in April, alongside the Regional Environment Summit, would serve as a suitable platform for discussing these proposals.