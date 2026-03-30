Water level up in Sharlyk River of N Kazakhstan region

According to the regional branch of Kazhydromet, over the past 24 hours the water level in the Sharlyk River rose by 153 cm near the village of Ruzaevka and by 93 cm near Andreyevka, while the Akkanburlyk River increased by 128 cm near Vozvyshenka. Water levels are also gradually rising in the Babykburlyk, Imanburlyk, and Mukyr rivers.

Over the past day, the Esil River rose by 76 cm near the village of Shoptikol, by 57 cm near Druzhba, and by 33 cm in Toksan bi.

At the Sergeyevskoye reservoir, the water level increased by 8 cm over the past 24 hours. The reservoir is currently 97.5% full.

According to weather forecasts, warm conditions will persist in the coming days. Tomorrow, temperatures in the southern parts of the region are expected to reach up to +20°C.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan will continue upgrading its water supply and sewerage systems through general transfers and borrowed funds under the energy and utilities sector modernization national project.