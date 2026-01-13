Kazakhstan to attract 2 trillion tenge for water supply modernization

This year, 128 billion tenge has been allocated from general transfers. Of which 78 billion tenge was channeled for water supply and 50 billion tenge for sewerage.

An additional 1.9 trillion tenge in investments will be attracted under the national project.

According to the Vice Minister, to ensure comprehensive planning and monitoring, a Technical Operator institution has been introduced. Its role includes reviewing applications from natural monopoly entities, approving design assignments with priority use of Kazakhstan-made products, conducting technical and technological expertise, and monitoring project implementation. Kazhkenov stressed that the Technical Operator does not replace or duplicate the functions of customers or local authorities (akimats) but ensures unified standards for quality and efficiency.

As stated there, 2,800 km of sewerage networks, 5,000 km of water pipelines and wastewater treatment facilities in 45 cities will be modernized as part of the national project.

By 2030, the wear level of water supply networks is expected to fall to 33%, and sewerage networks to 41%.

To note, the Kazakh Government approved the 2025-2029 energy and utilities sector modernization national project at the close of 2024.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan launched the first energy and utilities sectors modernization projects. 48 pilot projects have already been approved as part of the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project. 22.5 billion tenge was allocated this year for the development of 10 pilot projects in Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions on modernization of heating supply, water supply, water treatment and power supply facilities.