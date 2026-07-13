Water infrastructure development to generate 975 permanent jobs in Kazakhstan

975 permanent jobs and 1,866 temporary jobs will be generated during construction.

These measures aim to ensure the safe operation of water facilities and the efficient use of water resources.

New jobs are expected to improve rural living standards. Water sector development will help attract a new skilled workforce. Around 2,700 students are currently studying water-related specialties. Notably, the number of students undergoing practical training at branches of Kazvodkhoz continues to grow.

Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov emphasized annual measures are being taken to increase wages in the sector.

The comprehensive plan adopted in 2024 includes the construction of 42 new reservoirs and reconstruction of 37 existing ones and modernization of 14,500 km of canals.

He noted construction of three new reservoirs started, while construction of two reservoirs in Turkistan region is nearing completion.

Besides, the Ministry prepared project documentation for two more reservoirs; documents under development for 13 facilities.

He added between 2024 and 2025, about 1,500 km of canals were reconstructed and modernized.

By the end of this year, 962 km of canals are expected to be commissioned, improving water supply for 200,000 hectares of irrigated land.

As reported earlier, Kazakh capital to channel 16.2 bln tenge for engineering and energy infrastructure development.