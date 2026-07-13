Kazakh capital to channel 16.2 bln tenge for engineering and energy infrastructure development

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding decrees.

Of which 8.7 billion tenge will be directed to the construction and modernization of wastewater disposal sites. In particular, a sewage collector running from existing treatment facilities in the Yesil district to Lake Karabidayik in Akmola region will be reconstructed and a drainage collector will be built to divert treated wastewater from Uly Dala Street, Hussein bin Talal Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Street, and Turan Avenue to the Yesil River.

These projects will ensure reliable drainage for a 4,500-hectare catchment area and stable operation of treatment facilities with a capacity of 70,000 cubic meters per day, creating essential infrastructure for Astana’s continued growth.

7.5 billion tenge will be channeled for energy infrastructure, including the construction of a 110/20 kW substation, connected to existing power grids and modernization of turbine No. 1 at CHP-2. The new substation will reduce the load on existing substations, supplying electricity to around 80,000 residents in the Nurly Zhol railway station area and Telman residential district.

Additional capacity will support new schools, clinics, and other social facilities.

After modernization, the turbine’s capacity will increase by 30 MW (from 80 to 110 MW), enhancing the reliability of Astana’s power supply amid rising demand.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the joint session of Parliament in Astana that Kazakhstan is launching a large-scale National Project to modernize its energy and utilities sectors, with more than 1 trillion tenge allocated this year.