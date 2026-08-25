Washington removes Syria from terrorism sponsors list

The department also revoked the designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaida-linked rebel group that played a dominant role in the formation of Syria's new government, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization. The Treasury Department concurrently removed HTS from its sanctions blacklist.

The Trump administration announced plans earlier this year to further ease restrictions on Syria. The decision to remove Syria from the terrorism list was subject to a congressional review period.

Syria had been designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism by Washington since 1979. The designation imposed restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, defense exports and certain financial transactions.

The Trump administration ended the broad U.S. sanctions program on Syria in July 2025, while retaining sanctions on former President Bashar al-Assad and his associate.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan had delivered its first shipment of electrical appliances to Syria, marking an expansion of Uzbek-made products into a new Middle Eastern export market