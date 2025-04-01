Warsaw hosts exhibition on Uzbekistan’s history and tourism sector

The event was organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in collaboration with Igor Stroetsky, the great-grandson and owner of the archive of the renowned Polish traveler, ethnographer, and local historian Leon Barshevsky.

The exhibition featured unique photographic materials that depicted the traditions and way of life of the Uzbek people, as well as their handicrafts. The event aims to introduce Uzbekistan’s cultural legacy and its modern achievements in tourism to a wide audience.

The official part was attended by representatives from cultural centers, museums, cultural scientists, art historians, Polish masters of applied arts, and residents of Warsaw. Information materials, including booklets and press releases, were offered to the guests.

A roundtable discussion took place within the framework of the exhibition, where participants discussed issues related to the history and culture of Uzbekistan.

