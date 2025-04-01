Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to expand cooperation in oil and gas sector

The document aims to foster a long-term partnership between the two companies, providing for expert-level dialogue, the exchange of experiences, and the joint development of strategic initiatives.

As part of the agreement, the parties plan to expand the geographic scope of joint projects, ensure the efficient use of available resources, and enhance the utilization of transport infrastructure.

By uniting the expertise of specialists from both sides, practical solutions, and initiatives will be developed to contribute to the sustainable development of the two countries.

This agreement will strengthen cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, catalyzing the advancement of energy collaboration across Central Asia.

Notably, Kazakhstan set to boost oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.