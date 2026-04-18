Warmer weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend

A ridge of the Scandinavian anticyclone will keep conditions moderately cold and dry in the north, east, and central regions. However, as air masses shift, temperatures are expected to gradually rise.

The west and south are expected to see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorms, while mountainous areas may experience rain, snow, and stronger winds.

Fog is forecast across the country overnight and in the morning.

Daytime temperatures will range from 15–23°C in the west, north, and central regions, 10–18°C in the east, and 17–28°C in the south and southeast.

Earlier, Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for April 18.