Kazakhstan to see weather with no precipitation in most parts on Saturday

According to Kazhydromet, western, southern, southeastern regions are to brace for unsettled weather, with rains and thunderstorms in the forecast. The east of the country is to see snow, while the south and mountain areas of the southeast are to expect precipitation as rain and snow.

The country is also to brace for fog, as well as black ice in the east, center, and strong wind, forecast to be accompanied by dust tides in the west.

Wind gusts over 30mps are predicted at times in the north, east, south of North Kazakhstan region during the day.

-1-3C frosts are forecast for the north, piedmont areas of Zhambyl, north, mountain areas of Turkistan, piedmont areas of Almaty, north of Kyzylorda and Zhetysu regions.

High fire danger is issued for the west, north of Turkistan, west, southeast of Zhambyl, north, south, east of Zhetysu, south of Karaganda, and Abai regions.