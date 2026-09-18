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    Warmer weather expected across Kazakhstan on Sept 19-21

    14:42, 18 September 2026

    The weather in Kazakhstan is expected to become more stable from September 19 through 21, with precipitation declining in the north and temperatures rising nationwide, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Warmer weather expected across Kazakhstan on Sept 19-21
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    Over the next three days, precipitation will gradually end in the northwest and northern parts of the country, while dry weather will continue in western Kazakhstan.

    Short-term rain, thunderstorms and stronger winds are forecast in some areas of the south and southeast. Heavy rain is possible at times in mountainous areas.

    Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 17C and 25C in the north, up to 20C and 28C in central and western regions, and 27C and 32C in the south and southeast.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would brace for rainy, stormy weather on September 18. 

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