Kazakhstan to brace for rainy, stormy weather on Sep 18

Heavy rain will batter northern regions, while southern, southeastern, and eastern areas will experience dry conditions.

Fog will blanket western, northern and eastern regions at night and in the morning.

High fire danger is expected in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Abai, and Zhetysu regions; in the northwest, west, south, and east of the East Kazakhstan region; west of Kostanay region; northwest of Aktobe region; south, north, east, and center of Akmola region; south and east of North Kazakhstan region; north and center of Mangystau region; as well as south of Almaty region.

Meanwhile, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, and Ulytau regions, west of Karaganda region, south of Atyrau region, northeast of Mangystau region, southeast of East Kazakhstan region, northwest and south of Abai region, north, south, east, and center of Zhetysu region are warned of extremely high fire risk on this day.