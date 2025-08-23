Warm Saturday ahead for Kazakhstan with occasional showers

According to the national weather service, last summer days will bring nice weather without precipitation to western Kazakhstan. Light wind and fog will be observed in parts of the country.

Fervent heat of up to +35, +38°C is set to scorch the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and south of Mangistau regions.

Mets warn of high fire hazard in the Almaty, south and east of Zhetysu, south of West Kazakhstan, east of Ulytau, southwest of Mangistau, center of Atyrau, center and east of Aktobe, southeast and center of East Kazakhstan, west and south of Abai regions.

Extreme fire hazard will reportedly persist in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, west of West Kazakhstan, west, north and east of Almaty, west and east of Atyrau, south of Kostanay, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.

Earlier, it was reported that hail and thunderstorm will batter Kazakhstan on August 22.