The soft device, called NEUSLeeP, combines ultrasound stimulation with electrodes that monitor brain activity. It is designed to target a deep brain region involved in sleep without medication or surgery, the university said.

In the study of 28 participants, researchers compared a night without active stimulation with a subsequent night using ultrasound. On average, participants reached REM sleep about 43 minutes earlier and spent approximately 16 minutes longer in that stage with stimulation.

REM sleep is associated with vivid dreaming and plays a role in memory and emotional processing.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to noninvasively target deep brain regions involved in REM sleep, while simultaneously monitoring brain activity,” said Kai Wing “Kevin” Tang, who led the research.

The study, published in Nature Communications, also found changes in heart rate variability among healthy participants and in brain circuits involved in emotional processing. The researchers said the findings suggest possible avenues for further study.

The results are preliminary. Every participant received the inactive condition first and ultrasound on the following night. Larger trials are planned to confirm the findings and explore potential applications for insomnia, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The university said the team has filed a patent application and is exploring ways to bring the technology to market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that researchers in Australia were developing a bioengineered cornea that could help address the global shortage of donor tissue and expand access to treatments that restore sight.