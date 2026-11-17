The giveaway, part of the coffee chain’s annual Red Cup Day tradition, will be available through café and drive-thru orders, the Starbucks app and delivery platforms, including DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats, while supplies last.

Customers ordering any size of an eligible hot, iced, or blended beverage can receive a free 16-ounce (grande) reusable cup. Qualifying drinks include Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew, and many others.

The 2026 cup is made from 95% recycled material and features an illustration of a coffee tree branch tied with a red bow, surrounded by a green-and-white ribbon design.

Starbucks customers who bring their clean reusable cups for future orders will also receive a 10-cent discount, while Starbucks Rewards members will earn double stars on their entire order.

Earlier, Starbucks announced its plans to close around 250 coffeehouses in North America.