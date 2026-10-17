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    Wall Street stocks close lower

    06:30, 17 October 2026

    The major indices on the US Wall Street stock exchange closed lower today, QNA reports. 

    Wall Street stocks close lower
    Photo credit: QNA

    The S&P 500 fell 85.44 points, or 1.10 percent, to close at 7,658.62.

    The Nasdaq Composite declined 572.99 points, or 2.15 percent, to close at 26,137.85.

    Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 189.01 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 51,990.05.

    Earlier, it was reported that the gold price gained more than 1 percent Thursday, rebounding from a one-week low hit in the prior session. 

    Economy Stock market USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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