Spot gold rose 1.3 percent to $4,158.63 per ounce at 02:57 GMT, after hitting its lowest since October 7 on Wednesday.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.8 percent to $4,180.00 per ounce.

Among other metals, spot silver added 1.1 percent to $56.26 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 percent to $1,611.15, and palladium climbed 1.3 percent to $1,107.83.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan forecasts inflation at 7.5-9.5% in 2027.