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    Gold recovers from one-week low

    11:55, 15 October 2026

    The gold price gained more than 1 percent Thursday, rebounding from a one-week low hit in the prior session, WAM reports.

    gold
    Photo source: unsplash.com

    Spot gold rose 1.3 percent to $4,158.63 per ounce at 02:57 GMT, after hitting its lowest since October 7 on Wednesday.

    US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.8 percent to $4,180.00 per ounce.

    Among other metals, spot silver added 1.1 percent to $56.26 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 percent to $1,611.15, and palladium climbed 1.3 percent to $1,107.83.

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan forecasts inflation at 7.5-9.5% in 2027.

    World News Gold Price Silver Economy Trade
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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