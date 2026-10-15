Gold recovers from one-week low
11:55, 15 October 2026
The gold price gained more than 1 percent Thursday, rebounding from a one-week low hit in the prior session, WAM reports.
Spot gold rose 1.3 percent to $4,158.63 per ounce at 02:57 GMT, after hitting its lowest since October 7 on Wednesday.
US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.8 percent to $4,180.00 per ounce.
Among other metals, spot silver added 1.1 percent to $56.26 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 percent to $1,611.15, and palladium climbed 1.3 percent to $1,107.83.
Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan forecasts inflation at 7.5-9.5% in 2027.