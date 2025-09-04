Astana arena readies for Kazakhstan-Wales match

The game will be held at Astana Arena and is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM Astana time. Qazsport TV Channel will broadcast the match live.

The Kazakhstan national team is playing in Group J, which also includes Belgium, North Macedonia, and Liechtenstein.

In their first match in Cardiff last March, the Kazakh team lost to the Welsh with a score of 1-3. Ali Aliyev's squad later defeated Liechtenstein away but then suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to North Macedonia.

After three matches, the Kazakhstan national team has three points.

Previously, Kazinform reported on Kazakhstan's crucial match.