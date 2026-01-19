Wages in Kyrgyzstan surge 19% in 2025

Kudaibergenov noted that wages rose by 19.1% compared to the same period in 2024.

The strongest growth, in his words, was seen across several sectors, including real estate and construction, healthcare, information and communications, social services, professional, scientific, and technical fields, hospitality (hotels and restaurants), financial intermediation and insurance, public administration and defense, state support programs, and mining.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan was set to raise health workers’ wages and strengthen their legal protection.