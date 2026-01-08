Kazakhstan to raise health workers’ wages and strengthen their legal protection

He noted that thanks to the Kazakh President’s support, state healthcare spending has nearly tripled in recent years to reach 3 trillion tenge in 2025 which helped expand medical services, modernize infrastructure, and upgrade equipment across the country.

Major national facilities have been opened, including the National Oncology Center and the Emergency Medicine Center in Astana, as well as the National Center for Infectious Diseases in Almaty. The rural healthcare modernization national project is also nearing completion, with more than 650 medical facilities built in rural areas, narrowing the gap between urban and rural care.

For the first time in years, tariff policies have been revised: rates for maternity care and pediatrics were raised, with greater emphasis on prevention, early diagnosis, and quality of services. Progress has been made in maternal and child health, oncology, and the introduction of advanced treatment methods previously available mainly abroad.

A new pharmaceutical policy has stabilized medicine supplies and saved budget funds. Digitalization is also a strategic priority, with the creation of the “eDensaulyq” ecosystem and the introduction of AI‑based tools to support doctors and improve care quality.

He reminded the Parliament approved amendments to strengthen protections for medical workers, including criminal liability for violence against doctors and ambulance staff and the introduction of professional liability insurance. Thanks to social support measures, the shortage of doctors has decreased by 19%, nursing staff by 7%, and rural medical personnel by 16%.

Starting this year, salaries will be raised for workers in infectious disease services and emergency care, while penalties for violence against medical staff will be toughened. A new law has also been adopted to improve the mandatory social health insurance system, shifting to an insurance model, expanding coverage.

As stated there, the measures have yielded results; the life expectancy is projected at 75.8 years, overall mortality has fallen by 2.6%, infant mortality by 18%, and Kazakhstan has risen seven spots in the Human Development Index, strengthening its international standing.

