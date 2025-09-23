Wabtec, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to invest in social development of Kazakhstan’s regions

Initiated by the Kazakh company, the document is aimed at ensuring financing for social projects in Kazakhstan.

The document was signed by KTZ Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov and Wabtec Corporation CEO Rafael Santana.

The projects will encompass the development of engineering and social infrastructure. Investments in the regions are aimed not only at improving residents' comfort levels but also at strengthening social resilience near railway hubs.

This became a historic document for KTZ, as the company will direct investments on social projects in the territory of Kazakhstan.

“For KTZ, it is important not only to develop infrastructure and renew the locomotive fleet, but also to provide real support to the population living and working near the railway. This is our joint contribution with Wabtec to the sustainable social development of the regions, the future of the railway, and the younger generation,” Talgat Aldybergenov said.

The agreement is a logical continuation of long-standing strategic partnership between the companies covering both the delivery and maintenance of locomotives, and a contribution to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will receive 300 American freight locomotives under a $4.2 billion deal with Wabtec.





