Kazakhstan’s Amir Omarkhanov reaches ITF doubles tennis tournament final in Italy
12:25, 17 May 2025
Amir Omarkhanov of Kazakhstan paired with Alexandr Binda of Italy advanced to the final of the ITF M25 Reggio Emilia men’s doubles 2025 event in Italy, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Amir Omarkhanov and Alexandr Binda defeated Italian-Ukrainian duo of Federico Iannaccone and Georgii Kravchenko 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal match.
The Kazakh-Italian pair is to take on Tommaso Compagnucci of Italy and Kirill Kivattsev of Russian in the final.
