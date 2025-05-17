Kazakhstan’s Amir Omarkhanov reaches ITF doubles tennis tournament final in Italy

Amir Omarkhanov and Alexandr Binda defeated Italian-Ukrainian duo of Federico Iannaccone and Georgii Kravchenko 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal match.

The Kazakh-Italian pair is to take on Tommaso Compagnucci of Italy and Kirill Kivattsev of Russian in the final.

As reported previously, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan cruised into the quarterfinals of the W50 Kurume+H held in Japan.