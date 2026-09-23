W Kazakhstan reports 57 whooping cough cases

Of which 30 are babies from 1 to 12 months, and another 27 are children from 1 to 14 years old.

Most cases, up to 42, were detected in Uralsk city, four in Burlinskyi district, three in Baiterek district, and others.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a very contagious respiratory illness. Its main symptom is a cough with a harsh barking sound.

Reports noted, 250 whooping cough cases were recorded in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, that is 10% fewer than in the same period of 2025.