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    W Kazakhstan reports 57 whooping cough cases

    12:05, 23 September 2026

    Over the past eight months, West Kazakhstan recorded 57 whooping cough cases among children against 9 confirmed last year, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    W Kazakhstan reports 57 whooping cough cases
    Photo credit: pixabay

    Of which 30 are babies from 1 to 12 months, and another 27 are children from 1 to 14 years old.

    Most cases, up to 42, were detected in Uralsk city, four in Burlinskyi district, three in Baiterek district, and others.

    Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a very contagious respiratory illness. Its main symptom is a cough with a harsh barking sound.

    Reports noted, 250 whooping cough cases were recorded in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, that is 10% fewer than in the same period of 2025.

    Whooping cough Healthcare West Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan Regions Children
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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