Kazakhstan records 250 whooping cough cases since Jan

91% of cases occurred among unvaccinated children under five years old.

The decline is linked to routine and additional vaccinations.

For the past seven months, 361,000 children received scheduled vaccinations against whooping cough. Of which 102,000 were infants under one year, 91,500 children aged one year and 167,500 six-year-olds.

No adverse reactions were reported, confirming the safety and quality of the vaccine.

Kazakhstan also conducts catch-up immunization. 107,500 children and adolescents up to 18 years old were additionally vaccinated this year to cover missed doses.

Earlier Qazinform reported, a total of 32 cases of whooping cough have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region since the beginning of the year, twice as many as during the same period last year.