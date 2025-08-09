Kazakh tennis players secure early spots in Roland Garros qualifying final

In the first semifinal, Yerkezhan Zhanatayeva faced Turkmenistan’s Ilima Guseynova. The Kazakh player took the opening set 6-1. In the second set, Guseynova broke early to lead 3-0, but Zhanatayeva quickly broke back, leveled the score, and turned the match in her favor to seal victory 6-3.

The second semifinal saw an all-Kazakh clash between Alissa Korolyova and Adiya Omarbek. Korolyova claimed the first set in a tiebreak 7-6 (7-3), but Omarbek fought back with determination, winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-1.

As a result, Zhanatayeva and Omarbek will meet in the tournament final. Regardless of the outcome, both players have already secured their spots in the final stage of the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault qualifications in Japan.

As reported earlier, world No. 12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has secured a spot in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal.