VP, Qurultay factions discuss legislative support for initiatives set in Presidential Address

Erlan Karin noted that in his Address, the Head of State highlighted the role of systemic reforms in future generations' interests. The objectives of the People's Construction initiative, closely tied to advancing the people's digital economy, ran as a central theme throughout the address. State efforts are being focused on fundamental improvements to the country's civil infrastructure.

According to the Vice President, the state is consistently resolving longstanding systemic problems to establish a strong foundation for long-term growth.

"In his Address, the President has put forward new, strategically vital initiatives, requiring high-quality legislative support from the Qurultay," Karin said. "We are committed to effective joint efforts with parliamentary factions."

Faction leaders expressed full support for the initiatives outlined in the Address, declaring their readiness for open, constructive collaboration.

The meeting was attended by Yerbol Adayev (Adilet), Kairat Aituganov (Auyl), Aidarbek Khojanazarov (Respublica), Daniya Yespaeva (Aq Zhol), Askhat Rakhimzhanov (Nationwide Social Democratic Party), and Murat Kaiyrbek, Head of the Representative Office of the President of Kazakhstan in the Qurultay.

As Qazinform reported, on Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan, outlining the country’s priorities in a new historical period.