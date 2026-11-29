Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the election in October after the lower house rejected his government's housing measures. His Spanish Socialist Workers' Party faces a challenge from the conservative People's Party, which joined the far-right Vox and the Catalan party Junts in voting down the measures.

According to the Interior Ministry, Spain has set up over 22,000 polling places nationwide. Polls are to close at 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). The first provisional results are expected from 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), after voting ends in the Canary Islands, one hour behind the mainland.

The newly elected parliament is due to convene on Dec. 23. After consulting party representatives, King Felipe VI will nominate a candidate for prime minister. The candidate needs at least 176 votes in the lower house to win a first confidence vote. If that bid fails, a second vote is held 48 hours later, when a simple majority is enough to secure parliamentary approval.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Spain's snap general election will test whether Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez can secure another term or conservative challenger Alberto Núñez Feijóo can assemble a majority.