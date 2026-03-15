Voting in Constitutional Referendum ends in Kyrgyzstan

Voter turnout among Kazakhstani citizens at polling station No.428 reached 71%.

Among those who cast their votes were Kazakhstanis living or temporarily staying in the country for various reasons, including athletes and students.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan made every effort to ensure transparency of the electoral process, uninterrupted operation of the polling station, and the safety of Kazakh citizens.

Earlier, it was reported how Kazakh citizens in Kyrgyzstan were participating in the referendum.

The national athletics team of Kazakhstan visited the referendum commission in Bishkek.

As written before, the preliminary voter turnout in the referendum on the draft of a new Constitution was 70.98% two hours before most polling stations closed. The highest turnout was recorded in the Kyzylorda region at 91.80%, announced the Secretary of the Central Referendum Commission, Shavkhat Utemissov.