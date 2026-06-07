Voting ends in Armenia’s parliamentary elections

The vote-counting process has now begun.

As of 5:00 p.m., 1,224,957 voters, or 48.92% of Armenia’s 2,503,976 eligible voters, had cast their ballots.

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) publishes voter turnout data every three hours. Turnout figures as of the close of polling are scheduled to be released at 9:00 p.m.

During the voting process, 4,000 technical devices were used for the electronic registration of voters. Cameras providing live streaming were installed at 1,758 polling stations - those serving 300 or more voters.

Of the country’s polling stations, 612 out of 1,996 were accessible to voters with mobility impairments.

A total of 71 domestic media outlets and approximately 180 representatives of foreign media organizations were accredited to cover the elections and the voting process.

To monitor the elections, 13 domestic and eight international observer missions were accredited.

In addition, representatives from 35 diplomatic and consular missions accredited in Armenia observed the elections with visitor status, alongside representatives from 14 electoral bodies.

As it was reported, a total of 18 political groups- including 16 political parties and two alliances - were registered to participate in the parliamentary elections.