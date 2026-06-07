Voting begins in Armenia parliamentary elections

Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. local time and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. A total of 2,005 polling stations have been set up across the country.

According to Armenia's Migration and Citizenship Service, 2,489,031 citizens are eligible to vote.

A total of 18 political groups have been registered to participate in the elections, including 16 political parties and two alliances.

As previously reported, incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been nominated for the post of prime minister by the ruling Civil Contract party, which he leads.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced the full launch of the Akhalkalaki-Kars railway for freight transportation.