Data compiled from territorial election commissions showed the highest turnout in the Turkistan region at 77.58%, while Almaty recorded the lowest participation at 37.70%.

Preliminary voter turnout in regions and cities of national significance:

Turkistan region: 77.58%

Aktobe region: 75.69%

Zhetysu region: 74.09%

Kyzylorda region: 71.58%

Abai region: 68.22%

East Kazakhstan region: 65.48%

North Kazakhstan region: 62.75%

Zhambyl region: 61.92%

Mangystau region: 61.86%

Almaty region: 60.41%

Pavlodar region: 60.23%

Kostanay region: 57.14%

Karaganda region: 56.42%

Akmola region: 56.08%

West Kazakhstan region: 55.27%

Ulytau region: 54.61%

Atyrau region: 54.16%

Shymkent: 44.72%

Astana: 42.92%

Almaty: 37.70%

Polling stations closed across Kazakhstan at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, wrapping up voting in the snap elections for deputies of maslikhats.