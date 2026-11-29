Voter turnout reaches 58.55% in snap maslikhat elections
Voter turnout in Kazakhstan's snap elections for maslikhat deputies (local representative bodies) reached 58.55% as of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, according to preliminary figures from the Central Election Commission, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Data compiled from territorial election commissions showed the highest turnout in the Turkistan region at 77.58%, while Almaty recorded the lowest participation at 37.70%.
Preliminary voter turnout in regions and cities of national significance:
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Turkistan region: 77.58%
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Aktobe region: 75.69%
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Zhetysu region: 74.09%
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Kyzylorda region: 71.58%
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Abai region: 68.22%
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East Kazakhstan region: 65.48%
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North Kazakhstan region: 62.75%
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Zhambyl region: 61.92%
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Mangystau region: 61.86%
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Almaty region: 60.41%
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Pavlodar region: 60.23%
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Kostanay region: 57.14%
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Karaganda region: 56.42%
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Akmola region: 56.08%
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West Kazakhstan region: 55.27%
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Ulytau region: 54.61%
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Atyrau region: 54.16%
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Shymkent: 44.72%
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Astana: 42.92%
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Almaty: 37.70%
Polling stations closed across Kazakhstan at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, wrapping up voting in the snap elections for deputies of maslikhats.