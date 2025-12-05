Volunteerism has become vibrant part of public life in Kazakhstan, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

"It is a great honor for me to address this distinguished gathering on the occasion of the launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

This milestone embodies our shared vision to empower volunteers and strengthen their contribution to both national and global progress.

Kazakhstan put forward this initiative, working closely together with our international partners.

We firmly believe that volunteerism has become a powerful force for good – fostering civic engagement and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

In today’s complex world, volunteers fulfill an important mission of protecting lives, reaching the most vulnerable, building trust and solidarity across societies.

The United Nations Volunteers Programme continues to expand its global reach, bringing together people across the world.

Beyond the UN framework, volunteer efforts engage hundreds of millions worldwide.

In Kazakhstan, volunteerism has become a vibrant part of public life.

The national campaign “Taza Kazakhstan” or “Clean Kazakhstan” – mobilizes thousands of citizens to restore natural landscapes and promote a culture of environmental care – complementing global UN-led efforts for sustainability.

In the same spirit, we welcome the development of Almaty city as an international hub for UN-supported cooperation, following the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for the SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

In this context, the opening of the UN Volunteers Sub-Regional Office in Almaty reflects Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to civic engagement and global partnership.

These endeavors prove once again that global challenges can only be overcome through collective action and mutual trust.

We invite volunteers from all countries to join UN initiatives in environmental protection, social inclusion, and youth empowerment – sharing experience and launching joint projects.

Kazakhstan commends the UN Volunteers Programme and calls for stronger partnerships to expand opportunities, especially for young people, women, and those living in remote areas.

As we mark the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations, let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of solidarity, cooperation, and investment in people to build a just, greener world.

Kazakhstan will continue to work with all Member States and civil society to support meaningful volunteer activities throughout this landmark year and beyond," reads the address.

