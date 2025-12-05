President Tokayev extends National Day greetings to King of Thailand
17:11, 5 December 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulations to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn on his country’s National Day, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In his message, the Kazakh leader highlighted that the relations between Astana and Bangkok, based on ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, rest on a solid foundation and hold great potential.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said he is assured that the multifaceted interstate interaction will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.
