President Tokayev extends National Day greetings to King of Thailand

In his message, the Kazakh leader highlighted that the relations between Astana and Bangkok, based on ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, rest on a solid foundation and hold great potential.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said he is assured that the multifaceted interstate interaction will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Kazakh President signs a law ratifying the operation of the Chelyabinsk State University branch in Kostanay.