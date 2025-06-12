Cargo carriage via Kazakhstan grows by 7.1%

"Today, Kazakhstan has a ramified network of transport communication and is connected with all key international transport corridors to enter the global markets. There are five international railway and eight road corridors in Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of cargo carriage via Kazakhstan rose by 7.1% to make 34.6 million tons," representative of the transport policy department of the Kazakh Transport Ministry Dimukhamed Sembayev told the Forum of Kazakhstani Exporters.

He added cargo volume is projected to rise as high as up to 100 million tons by 2030.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan invested 35 billion US dollars in its transport and logistics infrastructure.