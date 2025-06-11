Volume of Chinese investments in Uzbekistan’s economy to exceed $15bln

This visit is the first practical result of the agreements reached at the bilateral meeting of the heads of the customs services of Uzbekistan and China within the framework of the Second Meeting of the Heads of Customs Services of Central Asian Countries and China in the C5+1 format in Almaty.

Cooperation on equipping border customs posts with advanced technical controls, including inspection complexes for scanning large-capacity cargo vehicles, is crucial. This is important in the operational conduct of customs control of foreign trade goods.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues such as improving mutual information exchange, staff development, consistent continuation of cooperation with Shanghai Customs University, and studying and implementing China’s best practices in the customs field.

The delegation members visited the Central Customs Laboratory of the Customs Committee, a data processing center, a Targeting and Risk Management Center, a Unified Call Center, and a Customs Clearance Center.

It was noted that in recent years, at the initiative of the Head of state, trade-economic and investment relations between Uzbekistan and China have been developing rapidly. Chinese investments in Uzbekistan’s economy are expected to exceed $15 billion by the end of the year.

This year, 380 new Uzbekistan – China joint ventures have been launched in Uzbekistan, and their total number has reached more than 3,700. The development of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between the customs services of Uzbekistan and China will contribute to the further growth of these indicators.

