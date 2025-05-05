Chinese company to invest $4bln in Kazakhstan's coal chemical projects

“Given the country’s considerable coal reserves, the development of this sphere will let shift away from resource-based economy and increase added value. Presently, negotiations are underway with such major companies as CHN Energy and East China Engineering and Technology,” the minister said.

CHN Energy is ready to inject $4 billion tenge in ammonia and carbamide production projects.

Besides, East China Engineering and Technology together with LLP Samal Commodities are exploring the issue of manufacturing organic chemical products.

“As per the Road Map for the Development of Coal Chemistry, domestic coal producing companies together with the country’s research institutions are conducting a comprehensive research and work on implementation of advanced technologies aimed at obtaining in-demand chemical products,” Nagaspayev said.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan develops law on petrochemical industry.