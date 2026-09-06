Volcanic ash shuts four airports as Anak Krakatau erupts

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), volcanic ash from the eruption has spread over parts of Banten, Jakarta, West Java and Bengkulu. The agency said ash at altitudes of up to 20,000 feet was moving eastward, while another plume reaching as high as 50,000 feet was drifting westward.

The eruption initially began late on September 4. BMKG has since issued 50 Significant Meteorological Information (SIGMET) advisories to ensure aviation safety.

The ash cloud prompted temporary suspensions of operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, Radin Inten II Airport and Budiarto Airport at different times on September 6. Authorities warned that flight operations could change depending on the movement of volcanic ash.

The Lampung provincial government also reported that some flights serving Radin Inten II Airport had been cancelled or forced to return to their airports of origin on September 5 due to volcanic ash around the aerodrome. Ferry services on the Merak-Bakauheni route, however, continued to operate normally.

Indonesia’s Geological Agency said Anak Krakatau remains at Level III, or Alert, as continuous eruptive activity has been observed. The eruption has been accompanied by volcanic material ejections, lava fountains, lava flows, rumbling sounds and ashfall.

Authorities have prohibited residents, visitors, tourists and fishermen from approaching or carrying out activities within a three-kilometer radius of the active crater. Residents in areas affected by volcanic ash have also been advised to wear masks when outdoors.

Volcanic ash has been reported in several areas of Lampung Province, including South Lampung, Bandar Lampung, Pesawaran, Pringsewu, Tanggamus and Pesisir Barat.

Meanwhile, BMKG said monitoring by 20 tsunami gauges around the Sunda Strait showed no abnormal changes in sea level as of Sunday morning. The agency assessed the probability of a tsunami as low, at below 40%, while sea waves remained at around one meter.

Authorities continue to monitor the volcano around the clock and have urged residents, particularly those living along the Sunda Strait coast, to remain vigilant and rely on information from official sources.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra erupted, sending an ash plume about 3.5 kilometers above sea level.