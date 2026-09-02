Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupts, ash plume reaches 3.5km

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation reported that the ash rose roughly 1 kilometer above the volcano’s summit, reaching 3,460 meters in altitude. Dense gray ash drifted east and southeast. Officials urged residents and tourists to stay at least three kilometers away from the crater and warned of possible lava flows along nearby rivers.

Sinabung, an active volcano standing 2,460 meters high, erupted in 2010 for the first time in 400 years. A 2014 eruption killed 16 people, while seven died during renewed activity in 2016.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelagic state comprising 18,000 islands, lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a zone of intense seismic activity. The country has more than 500 volcanoes, around 130 of them active.

✅ CONFIRMED: Mount Sinabung in Indonesia has erupted, sending an ash plume around 3.5 km into the sky.



Authorities raised the volcano to the second-highest alert level and imposed a 6 km exclusion zone. No casualties have been reported.



Source: AP, Indonesia Geological Agency pic.twitter.com/Ct8eExxyyq — Planet Report HQ (@PlanetReportHQ) August 31, 2026

Breaking news 🚨

Massive volcano eruption rocks Indonesia.



Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra, Indonesia E , erupted

this morning, sending a huge column of volcanic ash up to 3,500 metres into the sky.

Dramatic footage captures the powerful eruption as authorities continue… pic.twitter.com/u7ElRm68qL — Thoughts of Zoe ✝️💜🛐 (@bheavs17) September 1, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula had sent an ash column up to 6 kilometers above sea level, with the resulting ash plume stretching 130 kilometers east of the volcano.