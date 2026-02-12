Voices of citizens drive Kazakhstan's Constitutional reform

Serik Akylbay, Chair of the Kazakhstan Lawyers Union, gave an interview to Jibek Joly TV Channel.

As the speaker clarified, the Constitution is called "of the people" because citizens directly influenced its content.

"This work began on October 8. As of today, we have received around 10,000 proposals via social media, from civic organizations and legal experts. Working groups carefully reviewed each suggestion, which were then debated during general sessions," said Serik Akylbay.



He noted that another reason to call the new Constitution the document "of the people" is its primary focus on the protection of the individual's life, rights, and freedoms. It mandates that if the state exerts pressure or creates obstacles, those harmed by the inaction of government bodies will receive compensation. Thus, the Constitution prioritizes human rights over state interests.

"I personally submitted a proposal regarding religious matters. The draft now states: 'In Kazakhstan, religion is separate from the state.' Meanwhile, the existing Constitution defined Kazakhstan as a 'democratic, secular, rule-of-law, and social state' with secularism mentioned in a single word. Now, a new Article 7 has been introduced. It specifies that religious associations cannot interfere in the functioning of the state. At the same time, public authority shall not interfere in the affairs of religious associations without due grounds. The state may only intervene and restrict the activities of religious associations if they threaten national security, public order, or human life and freedoms," the speaker outlined.

Besides, the Constitution includes a provision to strengthen education and science. Notably, for the first time in the legislation in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, there is a clause stipulating that digital technologies must not harm human rights.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan may change the date of Constitution Day.