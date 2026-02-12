Kazakhstan may change date of Constitution Day

A corresponding provision is enshrined in Section XI of the draft document. According to the text, the Constitution adopted at the republican referendum will enter into force on July 1, 2026. On the same day, the previous Constitution will cease to be valid.

Currently, Constitution Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan on August 30. In the new draft, it is proposed to establish a different date for the state holiday.

"The day of adoption of the Constitution at the republican referendum shall be declared the state holiday - Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” reads Article 94 of the draft document.

The full text of the draft Constitution is available here.

Earlier, it was announced that the constitutional referendum is slated for March 15, 2026.