Vogue appoints Chloe Malle as new Head of Editorial Content

In its statement on September 2, Vogue noted that Malle has built her career at the magazine over the past 14 years, most recently serving as editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through podcast.

“Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled—and awed—to be part of that,” Malle said. “I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

Anna Wintour, who held Vogue’s top editorial position for 37 years, stepped down in June. She will remain in senior roles at Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company.

“She’s a voracious, engaged journalist with an intuition for women’s changing interests now—and her eye for the definitive image is exceptional,” Wintour said. “Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.”

In her new role, Malle will lead the creative and editorial direction of the title and join Vogue’s 10 existing Heads of Editorial Content worldwide, reporting directly to Wintour.