Anna Wintour announces departure as editor-in-chief of Vogue US

According to Vogue, Wintour broke the news on Thursday during a staff meeting.

“Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one’s work. When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine,” Wintour said.

Despite stepping down, Wintour said her journey with Vogue is not over, as she will remain Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director for Vogue, continuing to oversee major titles and staying closely involved in key fashion events and projects.

“Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be. And that is exactly the kind of person we need to now look for to be HOEC for US Vogue,” she added.

Wintour spent 37 years at the helm of Vogue, joining the magazine in 1988 after serving as editor of British Vogue. The magazine will now be seeking a new lead to shape the future of its American edition.

Earlier, it was reported that the 97th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles, hosted for the first time by Conan O’Brien.