VMA 2026 key moments you can't miss

Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in VMA history

Taylor Swift became the most-awarded artist in MTV VMA history after receiving the ceremony's first Artist Director Honors, created to recognize artists whose work behind the camera has helped advance music video storytelling.

Swift finished the night with 33 career VMAs, moving ahead of Beyoncé, with whom she had previously been tied at 30. She also won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite.

Dolly Parton honored with emotional tribute

Kacey Musgraves honored Dolly Parton with a performance of I Will Always Love You. The tribute followed a video remembering Parton's career and legacy. Taylor Swift later mentioned Parton again. While accepting Video of the Year, Swift dedicated the award to Dolly Parton, calling the late country legend the "ultimate showgirl."

Taylor Swift premieres Patient Zero

Swift also used the VMAs stage to premiere the music video for her new single Patient Zero. Directed by Swift, the video stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

During her Artist Director Honors speech, Swift said she had been involved in making around 60 music videos during her career and had written and directed 18 of them.

Madonna returns to VMA stage after 23 years

Madonna opened the ceremony with her first VMA performance since 2003, joined by Sabrina Carpenter for Bring Your Love before Charli xcx appeared for Danceteria Afterhours. The elaborate performance also included appearances from Debi Mazar, Julia Garner, Sombr and other guests.

Madonna entered the ceremony with 13 nominations and emerged as the night's biggest winner with 7 awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Dance, Best Album and Best Long Form Video.

Her victory for Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter gave the pair Best Collaboration.

Snoop Dogg hosts VMAs' return to Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg hosted the ceremony as the VMAs returned to Los Angeles for the first time since 2017.

The broadcast began more than 20 minutes later than planned because of an NFL game, before Madonna officially opened the show.

LISA makes solo VMA history

BLACKPINK member LISA won Best Pop for Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi before taking the stage to perform her new single SaWaDiKa.

The performance marked the first time a K-pop artist had performed solo at the VMAs. LISA appeared alongside more than a dozen dancers and incorporated a Thai tuk-tuk into the performance.

Sienna Spiro wins Best New Artist

British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist following fan voting during the ceremony.

Spiro also performed Great Expectation backed by a large band, marking one of her biggest television appearances to date.

Nirvana receives Video Vanguard Award

Nirvana's surviving members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited onstage to accept the Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes major contributions to music videos and popular culture.

The tribute featured archival footage of Kurt Cobain discussing videos including Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are and Heart-Shaped Box. Novoselic paid tribute to Cobain and reflected on why Nirvana's music continues to connect with new generations.

George Michael remembered 10 years after his death

George Michael was honored with a multi-artist tribute featuring Sombr, RAYE, Teddy Swims and Adam Lambert.

Sombr performed Faith and Father Figure, RAYE took on I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), Teddy Swims sang Careless Whisper, and Lambert closed the tribute with Freedom! '90.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on last week's music highlig